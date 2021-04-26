Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches One Day Volume of $125,564.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000981 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $37.58 million and $125,564.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,902.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,423.85 or 0.04669959 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.71 or 0.00452206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $803.34 or 0.01547782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $368.30 or 0.00709590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.51 or 0.00480719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00404835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004479 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,822,169 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

