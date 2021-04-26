QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in QIAGEN by 169.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 34,333 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in QIAGEN by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 168,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after acquiring an additional 63,306 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth about $3,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $51.41 on Monday. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QGEN. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

