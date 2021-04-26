Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Decreased by Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CP. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $402.00 to $403.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $516.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.05.

CP stock opened at $370.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $214.54 and a 12 month high of $390.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Pacific Railway shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after buying an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,886,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.7565 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

