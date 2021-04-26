Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Reduced by Analyst

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSP Global in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WSP. Canaccord Genuity raised WSP Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. CIBC upped their price target on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on WSP Global from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$129.27.

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$128.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$121.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.53 billion and a PE ratio of 51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$80.73 and a 1-year high of C$131.41.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

