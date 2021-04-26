Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intel Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the chip maker will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTC. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

