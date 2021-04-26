Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issued By Piper Sandler

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $718.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.20.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 243,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after buying an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 7,835 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 83,646 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 54,329 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.00%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

