Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s FY2021 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

CPE opened at $33.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $295.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.57 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after purchasing an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $482,812. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.