Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BOK Financial Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.46 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $89.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

