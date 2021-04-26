Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Old Second Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Old Second Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $376.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.91.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 20.38%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.08%.

In other news, Chairman William B. Skoglund sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $77,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jill E. York bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.39 per share, with a total value of $53,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,425 shares of company stock worth $78,290 and have sold 22,500 shares worth $297,640. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

