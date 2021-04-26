Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.73 EPS.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price objective on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $254.47 on Monday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $25,681,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter worth $16,120,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 39,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,792,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

