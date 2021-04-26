PulteGroup (PHM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect PulteGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $54.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

