Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $279.37

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $279.37 and last traded at $277.57, with a volume of 531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $276.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

