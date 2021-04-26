Proximus PLC (BGAOY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 28th

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2888 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.11. Proximus has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proximus currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

