ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 5,151 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $103.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

