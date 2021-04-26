ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 286 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after buying an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,588,000 after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $99.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $101.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

