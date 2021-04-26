ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 3,382 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 133.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,091,000 after buying an additional 1,313,215 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $144.33 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $92.30 and a 12-month high of $145.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.50.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

