ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 2,203 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.12 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

