ProVise Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

VWO opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.79 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

