ProVise Management Group LLC Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

CL stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

