Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.88.

NASDAQ PFPT traded up $41.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.20. The company had a trading volume of 621,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total transaction of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,719.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

