Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Lifted to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Summit Insights’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the company’s previous close.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.88.

PFPT stock opened at $131.78 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $140.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 27.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 18,423 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Proofpoint by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Proofpoint by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 67,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

