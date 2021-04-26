Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.77.

PLD opened at $114.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.4% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

