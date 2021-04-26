PROG (NYSE:PRG) and AerCap (NYSE:AER) Head-To-Head Review

PROG (NYSE:PRG) and AerCap (NYSE:AER) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PROG and AerCap’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROG $3.95 billion 0.74 $31.47 million $3.89 11.07 AerCap $4.94 billion 1.55 $1.15 billion $8.43 6.98

AerCap has higher revenue and earnings than PROG. AerCap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PROG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of PROG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of PROG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PROG and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROG -5.00% 21.39% 11.26% AerCap -0.37% 10.59% 2.20%

Volatility and Risk

PROG has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerCap has a beta of 2.42, meaning that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PROG and AerCap, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROG 0 1 6 0 2.86 AerCap 0 0 7 0 3.00

PROG presently has a consensus target price of $59.20, suggesting a potential upside of 37.51%. AerCap has a consensus target price of $63.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given PROG’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PROG is more favorable than AerCap.

Summary

AerCap beats PROG on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc. operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions. The Vive segment provides second-look and revolving credit products to customers that may not qualify for traditional prime lending through private label and Vive-branded credit cards. It offers lease-purchase solutions through approximately 25,000 third-party point-of-sale partner locations and e-commerce websites in 45 states and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc. and changed its name to PROG Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. PROG Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Draper, Utah.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,330 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

