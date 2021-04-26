Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 34,518 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,518 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM opened at $78.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.86. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $78.42.

