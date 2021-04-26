Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 28,737 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,737 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $20,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43,615.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,432,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,268 shares during the period. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,655,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $119,954,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,597,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.07 and its 200 day moving average is $92.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.