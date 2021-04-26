Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,762 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $113.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.85 and a fifty-two week high of $114.35.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

