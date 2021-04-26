Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 20,988 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $80.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.