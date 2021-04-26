Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 93,228 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,228 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,617,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,626,000 after buying an additional 1,049,985 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after buying an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,181,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 5,062,134 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,940,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,025,000 after buying an additional 113,996 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,685,000 after buying an additional 297,200 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE BKD opened at $6.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $7.11.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $852.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

