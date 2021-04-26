Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 178 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX opened at $85.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -316.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $77.05 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.92.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total transaction of $753,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,173 over the last three months. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

