Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 309,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,875,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,257,000 after acquiring an additional 610,519 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,422,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,393,000 after acquiring an additional 447,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 932,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

KOS opened at $2.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The firm had revenue of $366.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

KOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.