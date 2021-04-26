Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 8,276 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,333,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 44,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.63. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $300,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,912.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $269,151.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,614.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,623 shares of company stock valued at $925,076 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stock Yards Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

