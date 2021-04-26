Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $930,000 Investment in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Helios Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIO opened at $72.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.