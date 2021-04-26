Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In other AppFolio news, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $55,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,350 shares of company stock worth $10,150,552 in the last 90 days. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APPF opened at $147.18 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $92.52 and a one year high of $186.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.92.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. The firm had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.96 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

