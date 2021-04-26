Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,031 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 145,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,920 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CAO Michele B. Estep sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $29,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $33,532.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,637 shares of company stock valued at $636,721 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $23.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $25.76.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $93.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is an increase from OceanFirst Financial’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

