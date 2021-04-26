Primalbase Token 1-Day Volume Tops $771.00 (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded 43.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Primalbase Token has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Primalbase Token has a total market cap of $739,483.31 and approximately $771.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be bought for about $591.59 or 0.01105316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.25 or 0.00269514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $541.06 or 0.01010915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.81 or 0.00689080 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00024803 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53,624.30 or 1.00191242 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token’s genesis date was May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. Primalbase Token’s official website is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

Buying and Selling Primalbase Token

