Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce sales of $140.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.82 million and the lowest is $135.50 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $136.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year sales of $731.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $644.62 million to $783.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $905.18 million, with estimates ranging from $787.33 million to $976.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.39 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Precision Drilling from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of PDS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.89. 6,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,365. The company has a market capitalization of $331.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $28.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares in the last quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

