Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Buys 490 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $142.45. 127,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,565. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.37. The company has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $144.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

