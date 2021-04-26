Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,250 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

NYSE WFC traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 590,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,056,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.54, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.