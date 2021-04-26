Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,195 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up 2.0% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 677.4% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

NYSE MET traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $63.10. 134,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,193. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.