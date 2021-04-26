PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE PPL opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94.
PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
