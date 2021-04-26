PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne H. Raphael sold 4,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $129,042.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,161.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after purchasing an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PPL by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,614,000 after acquiring an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.72. PPL has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPL will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

