PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $174.65 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $175.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.46. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

