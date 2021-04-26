PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $79.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. PotlatchDeltic traded as high as $65.00 and last traded at $61.36, with a volume of 2213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.39.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Jerald W. Richards sold 3,926 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $208,588.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,553 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.92.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

