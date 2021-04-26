PlotX (PLOT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $708,683.00

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. PlotX has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $708,683.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00750864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.84 or 0.07533861 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,707,039 coins. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlotX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

