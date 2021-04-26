Piper Sandler Weighs in on Northeast Bank’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($2.03).

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Northeast Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Northeast Bank stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northeast Bank by 304.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 1.58%.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

