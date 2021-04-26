Pinterest (PINS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PINS opened at $74.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $47.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.31.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,380,713.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,380,713.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 771,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,659,362.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

