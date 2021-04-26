Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stake Raised by WT Asset Management Ltd

WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318,643 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo comprises 21.9% of WT Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WT Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Pinduoduo worth $130,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter worth about $659,086,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,833,000 after buying an additional 2,641,053 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,312,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,107,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,580 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Pinduoduo by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,369,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,731 shares during the period.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.74. The company had a trading volume of 130,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,739,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.69. The stock has a market cap of $172.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $220.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.50.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.