Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pilgrim’s Pride’s earnings. Pilgrim’s Pride reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pilgrim’s Pride.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 1.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Pilgrim’s Pride has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

In other news, CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 16.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

