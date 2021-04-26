Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Trimmed by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 17,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lowered Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $76.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.98. The company has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

