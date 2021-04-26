PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $3.03 on Thursday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 35,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.