Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upgraded Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PGSVY opened at $0.65 on Monday. Pgs Asa has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $255.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.88.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter.

About Pgs Asa

PGS ASA operates as a marine geophysical company. The company offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It operates in Africa, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, the United Kingdom, Norway, Angola, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and internationally.

